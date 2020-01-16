Saigonchildren marks 200th school built in Vietnam

The Saigon Times Daily

Students perform at the opening ceremony of Thanh Hoa 2 primary school in Phung Hiep District, Hau Giang Province – PHOTO: COURTESY OF SAIGON CHILDREN’S CHARITY

HCMC – Saigon Children’s Charity (saigonchildren) on January 15 opened Thanh Hoa 2 primary school in Phung Hiep District, Hau Giang Province, the 200th school that saigonchildren has raised funds for and built in Vietnam over 27 years.

Thanh Hoa 2 used to be in serious disrepair and posed a great danger to students and teachers because of its damaged structure and slippery grounds. Thanks to funding from saigonchildren’s generous donors and funds from local authorities, a new school with five fully-equipped classrooms, one toilet block, and a playground has been built to give local students a safe and interesting learning environment.

According to Tran Viet Dung, head master of Thanh Hoa 2, this school had been dilapidated for a long time and students, as well as teachers and parents, said that they really wanted new classrooms to fulfill the growing need. “We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all the donors and Saigon Children’s Charity for creating this new learning environment for our students,” he said.

Since the first school ever built with the help of saigonchildren in Can Gio District, HCMC in 1994 with only one classroom, the organization’s “School Building and Learning Environment Program” has evolved to build about 10 schools each year, from kindergartens to vocational schools, benefiting over 16,000 children every school year in different remote parts of the country.

The program aims at replacing decaying and unsafe classrooms in existing schools, as well as building new schools that are more conveniently located to the local residencies.

Alain Cany, chairman of saigonchildren’s Board of Trustees, said at the event: “Saigonchildren has now opened 200 schools for the benefit of children from the south coast of the Mekong Delta to the mountains of northern Tuyen Quang, but our enthusiasm is the same now as it was when we were established in 1992. We continue to work with generous donors and local partners from the local authorities, Department of Education and Training, Department of Foreign Affairs and the wonderful Friendship Organizations, and as a result we plan to open 10 more schools in 2020.”

School building is one of the four main pillars of saigonchildren’s work in Vietnam, with the others being Child Development Scholarship Program, Getting Ready for Work Program, and Special Needs Education Program. Since its founding in 1992, saigonchildren has helped hundreds of thousands of disadvantaged Vietnamese students access quality education and gain broader opportunities for a better future.