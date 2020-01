Saigon Times publications celebrate anniversaries

By Minh Tuan

Tran Minh Hung, Editor-in-Chief of the Saigon Times Group, speaks at the event – PHOTOS: THANH HOA

HCMC – The Saigon Times Group this morning, January 14, held a reception at its headquarters to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Thoi bao Kinh Te Sai Gon and the 12th birthday of Thoi bao Kinh Te Sai Gon Online.

Thoi bao Kinh Te Sai Gon, the first business publication in Vietnam, hit the newsstand on January 4, 1991, and 17 years later, Thoi bao Kinh Te Sai Gon Online was born on January 3, 2008.

Since then, Thoi bao Kinh Te Sai Gon and Thoi bao Kinh Te Sai Gon Online (www.thesaigontimes.vn) have become leading business publications in the country and the top choice for businesspeople, policymakers, local and foreign investors, and readers interested in business.

Addressing the event, Tran Minh Hung, Editor-in-Chief of the Saigon Times Group, said Thoi bao Kinh Te Sai Gon was launched to promptly provide readers with practical business news, promoting entrepreneurship in the country.

“The Saigon Times Group has made significant improvements to adapt to new changes in society, but our initial missions and goals are kept unchanged,” he said.

He thanked the readers, partners, diplomatic corps, businesses and governmental agencies for accompanying the group’s development over the years and hoped they will continue to support the group’s publications in the future.

