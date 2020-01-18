|
|S.Korea says to import 55,000 tons of rice from Vietnam
|
|Saturday, Jan 18, 2020,10:20 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- Germany ’very bad’ in shock Mexico loss, says Loew
- Son and co face Vietnam and 'Korean Hiddink' at Asian Games
- Waste rice husks could find a home in next-gen lithium-ion batteries
- South Korea 3 Vietnam 1: Son Heung-min 90 minutes away from avoiding military service as Tottenham star reaches Asian Games final
- New book reveals untold stories about Vietnam’s U23 football team
- Sports Vietnam leave 2018 AFC U-19 Championship empty-handed Vietnamese general talks anti-state attempts in cyberspace
- Vietnam lose to Qatar in friendly U19 event
- 'Korea Night' to take place in Hanoi
- EU-funded project pushes arts, culture, creativity in Vietnam
- Vietnam comments on Singapore PM’s speech at Shangri-La Dialogue