S.Korea says to import 55,000 tons of rice from Vietnam

The Saigon Times Daily

Vietnamese rice traders can now access the South Korean market as the Northeast Asian country has offered an annual import quota of 55,112 tons for Vietnamese rice – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – South Korea has opened up its market to Vietnamese rice, setting the annual import quota of Vietnamese rice at 55,112 tons, according to the Import-Export Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

South Korea will comply with the World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) commitments and international practices to ensure transparency for rice bidding.

To make sure Vietnamese rice traders can take this opportunity to access the Korean market, the Import-Export Department has sent an official dispatch to the Industry and Trade departments of cities and provinces in the country and the Vietnam Food Association asking them to promptly inform Vietnamese rice exporters of the new Korean decision.

Rice traders can get more information about the Korean market, quota and rice bidding sessions on the website of the Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs at http://www.mafra.go.kr/english.

For more details or in case of facing problems with bidding, rice traders should email to the Import-Export Department at [email protected]