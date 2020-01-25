Rooney fails to inspire Derby in 0-0 draw with fourth tier Northampton

The Saigon Times Daily

Derby County’s Curtis Davies in action at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton, Britain January 24, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON (REUTERS) – Former England captain Wayne Rooney failed to inspire his Derby County side as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to fourth tier Northamption in an FA Cup fourth round tie on Friday.

Northampton forward Vadaine Oliver went closest to a breakthrough in the first half, striking the crossbar from close range, while second tier Derby failed to muster a shot on target and now face the prospect of a replay.

Derby claimed that Northampton’s Charlie Goode should have been sent off for hauling Jack Marriott to the ground when he was through on goal but the referee ruled it was not a foul.

Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers in the evening’s other match, an all second-tier affair, while Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all play on Sunday against lower division opponents.