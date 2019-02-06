RoK welcomes second US-DPRK Summit

US President Donald Trump (R) and DPRK leader Kim Jong-un at the summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The presidential office of the Republic of Korea has welcomed the announcement by Washington confirming the second summit between the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Spokesman of the RoK presidential office Kim Eui-kyeom said on February 6 that the RoK hopes the US and DPRK can make substantial and concrete steps forward in Vietnam.

“We hope that Vietnam will be a great place for the US and North Korea to make new history,” Kim said.

However, he said, it is difficult to speak about the host city, and added that he is sure there will be an official announcement on that issue from the US and DPRK.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced in his State of the Union address that he will meet DPRK leader Kim Jong-un from February 27-28 in Vietnam for their second summit talks. However, Trump didn’t reveal which Vietnamese city will host to the high-stakes summit.

Vietnam on February 6 welcomed the second summit between the US and DPRK.

“Vietnam welcomes the second US-DPRK summit and strongly supports dialogues to maintain peace, security and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said in reply to a question for Vietnam’s comment on US President Donald Trump’s remark in his latest State of the Union address on the upcoming summit.

Vietnam stands ready to actively contribute to and cooperate with relevant sides to ensure the success for the second US-DPRK summit, thus helping achieve the above-mentioned goal, she concluded.-VNA