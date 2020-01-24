Qualcomm Technologies launches new snapdragon mobile platforms

These new mobile platforms will enable enhanced user experiences across connectivity, gaming, and entertainment. They enable fast 4G connectivity speeds, deliver key Wi-Fi 6 features and integrated Bluetooth 5.1 with advanced audio via Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6-series subsystems, support Dual-Frequency (L1 and L5) GNSS to improve location positioning accuracy and robustness, and are the first system-on-chip solutions to support Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC). Designed to deliver new and improved AI user experiences across photography, voice assistants, and virtually always-on scenarios for increased contextual awareness, these new platforms also feature the Qualcomm® AI Engine and Qualcomm® Sensing Hub.

“While we see fast adoption of 5G across geographies globally, we do recognise the phenomenal boost that 4G has given towards enabling broadband connectivity for Indian consumers. 4G will continue to remain a focus area for Qualcomm Technologies for regions like India, where it would stay as a key technology for connectivity,” said Rajen Vagadia, vice president and president, Qualcomm India Pvt., Ltd. “Our goal is to enable our partners to continue creating solutions that offer seamless connectivity access and exceptional mobile experiences that consumers can count on.”

“Today’s smartphone users want fast, seamless connectivity, advanced features, and long-lasting battery life,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This expansion of our 4G lineup enables our partners to offer sophisticated solutions that meet global demand and enable a remarkable gaming experience across multiple tiers and price segments.”

For the first time supported on mobile, the Qualcomm® Location Suite now supports up to seven satellite constellations concurrently, including the use of all of NavIC’s operating satellites for more accurate location performance, faster time-to-first-fix (TTFF) position acquisition, and improved robustness of location-based services.

Dr K Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), commented, “ISRO is very pleased to note NavIC support on Snapdragon 720G, 662, and 460 Mobile Platforms. I thank Qualcomm Technologies for this support and urge OEMs to leverage it for handset launches in India. The availability of NavIC across multiple Snapdragon mobile platforms will help enhance the geolocation capabilities of smartphones in the region and bring the benefits of this indigenous solution to Indian consumers for their day-to-day use.”

Snapdragon 720G

Snapdragon 720G reimagines extraordinary gaming and entertainment experiences with select Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features, striking capture capabilities, and intelligent performance. Leveraging select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features down from premium-tier mobile platforms, Snapdragon 720G delivers smooth HDR gameplay, dynamic colour range and contrast, realistic and immersive in-game environments, and high-quality, synchronised sound with Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive. In addition to gaming, enjoy a home theatre in your pocket with HDR viewing and super-smooth video streaming with the Qualcomm Spectra™ 350L ISP. You can also capture 4K video or snap massive 192MP photos. Snapdragon 720G also features the latest fifth-generation Qualcomm® AI Engine with the improved Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Tensor Accelerator that will enable a host of new AI experiences for gaming, photography, voice assistants, and virtually always-on contextual awareness.

The integrated Snapdragon X15 LTE modem supports three-carrier aggregation, 4×4 MIMO on two carriers and 256-QAM modulation for fast download speeds up to 800 Mbps – allowing for quick app downloads and smooth video streaming and sharing. In addition, Snapdragon 720G, with FastConnect 6200 subsystem, virtually doubles Wi-Fi speed and range for online gaming and web browsing, compared to single antenna devices while also delivering key Wi-Fi 6 features such as 8×8 sounding with multi-user MIMO for up to 2x improvement over competitive Wi-Fi 6 devices, Target Wake Time for up to 67 per cent better power efficiency and the complete WPA3 security suite, as well as integrated Bluetooth 5.1 with advanced audio capabilities. Finally, you’ll experience power savings and improved performance due to the Snapdragon 720G’s 8nm process technology and upgraded CPU architecture.

Snapdragon 662

Snapdragon 662 brings astonishing camera and AI capabilities to the 6-series for the first time. It will feature the new Qualcomm Spectra 340T, which supports new triple-camera configurations and smooth switching between them – a first in the 6-series. A more robust ISP will enable support for photo capture in the HEIF file format for stunning image quality at half the file size.

The addition of the third generation Qualcomm AI Engine with Hexagon Vector Extensions and the Qualcomm Spectra 340T will also enable AI-based user experiences such as avatars, night photography, and face and voice authentication. Snapdragon 662 also features the new Snapdragon X11 LTE modem with peak download speeds up to 390 Mbps thanks to two-carrier aggregation, 2×2 MIMO and 256-QAM modulation, along with 150 Mbps peak uploads to support a snappy web browsing and social media experience.

Snapdragon 460

Snapdragon 460 boasts a gigantic leap in performance across the board in the 4-series, as well as significant boosts in connectivity, AI and camera improvements for the next-generation of mass-market smartphones. For the first time in the 4-series, Snapdragon 460 features performance CPU cores and an updated GPU architecture that translates into up to 70 and 60 per cent increases in performance, respectively. Overall system performance, meanwhile, delivers a 2x increase compared to the previous generation.

The Hexagon processor with Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Vector eXtensions (HVX) is also introduced into the 4-series for the first time, thereby equipping it with a third-generation Qualcomm AI Engine and the Qualcomm Sensing Hub for new AI experiences for photography and voice assistance. The Qualcomm Spectra 340 ISP is also among the many new additions to the 4-series, enabling the platform to capture stunning photographs and support for triple cameras. An integrated Snapdragon X11 LTE modem allows for download speeds up to 390 Mbps and uploads up to 150 Mbps.

To date, more than 85 commercial devices based on Snapdragon 7-series mobile platforms, more than 1600 commercial devices based on Snapdragon 6-series mobile platforms, and more than 2,500 commercial devices based on Snapdragon 4-series mobile platforms have been announced by global OEMs. Together, the 7-, 6- and 4-series amount to over 4,000 designs – an impressive feat for these segments.

Devices based on Snapdragon 720G are expected to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2020 and devices based on Snapdragon 662 and 460 are expected to be commercially available by the end of 2020.

