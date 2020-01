Probe into Vinashin losses urged

HCMC – The Ministry of Public Security will likely launch an investigation into two cases in which Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin) is alleged to have caused losses of over VND1.2 trillion, reported Thanh Nien newspaper.

Deputy Chief Inspector of the Government Bui Ngoc Lam on January 22 signed a statement on conclusions of an inspection into the management and use of VND2.2 trillion in debts which the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PVN) paid back to Vinashin, and VND4.1 trillion that the Government had advanced to Vinashin for its restructuring plan.

For some individuals of Vinashin who had received out-of-contract interest payments from Ocean Commercial Bank (OceanBank), they were charged in line with prevailing regulations, the Government Inspectorate said.

The inspectorate petitioned the prime minister to direct the MPS to tackle the two cases involving Vinashin, which was later restructured into Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC).

In the first case, the State-run shipbuilder falsified documents to withdraw money from a VND4.19 trillion fund and made term deposits at OceanBank without approval from the then prime minister, violating capital management rules and potentially causing a loss of VND1.05 trillion in deposits at Oceanbank.

The second case involves Vinashin’s support for the building of a 700TEU vessel at Nam Trieu Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, which caused a loss of VND456.9 billion. Of this, Vinashin lost VND151 billion.

The prime minister was also requested to order relevant agencies to handle economic violations regarding the amount of over VND1.58 trillion to pay back VND4.19 trillion to the Central Corporate Restructuring and Supporting Fund, while directing the ministries of Finance, Transport, Planning and Investment, and SBIC to ask the individuals concerned to practice self-criticism and take responsibility for their shortcomings.

According to the inspection conclusions, the Government and the then prime minister had drew up solutions for restructuring Vinashin since 2010, including the transfer of some of Vinashin’s enterprises and projects to PVN and Vinalines. Besides, the Government ordered the Finance Ministry to advance VND4.19 trillion to Vinashin using the Central Corporate Restructuring and Supporting Fund so as to help the shipbuilder stabilize its operations and reduce losses.

However, Vinashin then committed a lot of irregularities by using the advanced money to fund its shipbuilding operations not as planned. The financial support for some vessels led to losses.

Vinashin received VND2.205 trillion as an advance from PVN but did not open a separate bank account for this amount. Instead, it put this advance into its account at OceanBank, making the monitoring of the money difficult.