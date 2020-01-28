Prime Minister reveals plans to fight the deadly coronavirus

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has instructed a number of ministries to act fast to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Photo baochinhphu.vn

HA NOI – Viet Nam is setting up a rapid response team to fight the deadly coronavirus that is sweeping the world.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Tuesday as he instructed the Ministry of Health to provide daily updates regarding the epidemic.

Many other ministries have been told to play their part to ensure the virus causing minimum problems in Viet Nam.

The Directive No05 requires ministries, branches and localities to strictly implement the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese citizens, the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, the Law on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, and the ban on importing wildlife into the country.

The PM told the Ministry of Health to direct and guide localities and units to strictly supervise and detect cases early, especially those entering the country from infected areas.

More than 100 people have died since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China.

Two cases, father and son from Wuhan, have been reported in Vietnam. Both are being treated in hospital in HCM City.

The pair have been identified as Li Ding, 66, and 28-year-old Li Zichao. They were admitted to hospital on Wednesday suffering from for pneumonia and later tested positive for corona virus.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said both patients were recovering in Chợ Rẫy Hospital. Li Zichao on Tuesday was given the all clear.

Worldwide, the virus has spread to Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, the US, France, Australia, Malaysia, Nepal and Canada.. Flights between Viet Nam and Wuhan have been grounded for the foreseeable future.

PM Phuc said Tuesday, the Ministry of Health must be prepared for all scenarios and come up with recommendations to prevent the spread of the disease.

Phuc has also asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to direct tour companies to cancel trips from and to the provinces and cities infected with diseases. Chinese tourists already in Viet Nam are encouraged to restrict their movement.

The ministry must direct units to coordinate with local medical establishments to isolate tourists found to be infected with the virus.

PM Phuc also asked the Ministry of Public Security to collaborate with the health sector to strictly supervise and strictly control epidemics at border gates.

It will focus on verifying and strictly handling cases of spreading false information about the epidemic situation.

The Ministry of National Defense has been asked to close trails connecting with China and control passersby at border gates.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must coordinate with the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs in determining the number of Vietnamese citizens in the epidemic area to protect them when needed.

The Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs must closely monitor the health status of labourers returning from epidemic areas in China.

He has also required the Ministry of Information and Communications to direct local media to publish accurate and timely reports and measures for people to prevent and fight the epidemic.

The Ministry of Education and Training must inform students studying abroad to stay away from affected areas. The Ministry of Finance must ensure adequate funding for epidemic prevention and control when necessary.

Tourists at a Vinpearl resort pass through a hygiene station to help fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Photo tienphong.vn

From January 22, Vinpearl & Vinpearl Land Nha Trang has implemented a number of measure to ensure Hon Tre Island in Nha Trang City is a safe destination for visitors to enjoy the lunar New Year.

These include installing antiseptic hygiene points across the island, supplying health information to all visitors, and ensure medical staff are on-hand to support all visitors. VNS