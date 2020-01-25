

Da Nang (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and extended New Year wishes to the police force and residents in the central city of Da Nang on January 25, or the first day of the Year of the Rat.

At the headquarters of the Da Nang Police, the PM lauded achievements and contributions of the city police force as well as the armed forces nationwide to the country’s socio-economic development.

Da Nang will continue to be a venue for important regional and international events in the time a head, he said, urging the city’s police force to further promote and perform tasks on ensuring security and safety for the success of the events.

PM Phuc later called at the office of the Party Committee of Hai Chau district, highlighting efforts of the local authorities and people in the past year, especially in socio-economic development and poverty reduction, and stressing the application of science-technology in administrative reform and investment attraction.

He then went around the district’s Thuan Phuoc ward to talk to local officials and residents./.