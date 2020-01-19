Prices of fruits, vegetables and pork tend to reduce

Reporting at the working session, Vice Director of Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market Management and Trading Company Mr. Nguyen Nhu said that shopkeepers signed contracts with manufacturers and business households to accumulate goods for Tet holiday.

From the 24th to 28th day in the last month of the lunar calendar, the amount of goods pouring to the markets has gradually increased thanks to plentiful supply and stable prices.

Particularly, the average amount of goods reached around 4,600 tons on the 24th day and is expected to gradually increase to 6,500 tons per day on the days before Tet.

The prices of essential commodities such as mango, green grapefruit, grapefruits, long-shaped watermelon, papaya, etc have been fairly stable.

Regarding vegetable products, Director of Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market Company Mr. Nguyen Van Huay said that prices of some vegetable products will see a downward trend on the days before Tet while fresh flower prices are expected to remain stable.

At the night of the 23rd day in the last lunar month, the number of pigs imported to the markets was 5,500 ones, corresponding to 360 tons per night.

The pig price was VND 83,000 per kilogram while pork prices reduced to between VND 95,000 and VND 100,000 per kilogram.

