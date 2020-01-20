Pre-Tet traffic gridlock in HCMC

By Thanh Hoa

A traffic snarl on Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street on January 18 – PHOTOS: THANH HOA

HCMC – Throngs of people HCMC have started the annual exodus for the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, causing severe traffic congestion in the city, especially around the airport and inter-provincial coach stations.

They are mainly migrant workers from other parts of the country, such as the north, the center, the Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta.

Many people have had difficulty getting access to Mien Dong Coach Station and Tan Son Nhat International Airport as the two streets leading to the two sites, Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street in Binh Thanh District and Truong Son Street in Tan Binh District, have been crowded with people and vehicles.

Large crowds of people were seen tired and sleepy at the airport and coach stations due to long waits for departure.

Binh Trieu bridge leading to Mien Dong Coach Station is jam-packed with vehicles

Check-in counters at Tan Son Nhat International Airport are overwhelmed with passengers

Passengers flock to Mien Dong Coach Station

Buses, cars and motorbikes move inch by inch on a street in HCMC