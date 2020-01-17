Pre-school teachers honoured in ceremony

Minister of Education and Training conferred certificates for outstanding pre-school teachers in a ceremony on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A total of 127 outstanding pre-school teachers were honoured on Thursday for their significant contributions to education.

The ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET).

They were chosen from more than 400,000 pre-school teachers across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Education and Training Phùng Xuân Nhạ emphasised the importance of pre-school education in the national educational system.

It created a foundation for good development, he said.

Nhạ said that in recent years, pre-school education had recorded significant results. All five-year-old children in the country can go to school, while the system of kindergartens was growing. Children are equipped with the necessary skills to prepare them for primary school education.

These results were thanks to the efforts of teachers, he said.

During the ceremony, pre-school teachers from different provinces and cities across the country shared their difficulties, challenges and also experiences in overcoming obstacles.

Việt Nam has more than five million children in kindergartens, according to the MoET. — VNS