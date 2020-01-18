PM welcomes Dean of Harvard political school

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meets Douglas Elmendorf, Dean of the Harvard Kennedy School at the Harvard University in Hà Nội on Friday. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on Friday welcomed Douglas Elmendorf, Dean of the Harvard Kennedy School at the Harvard University; Thomas Vallely, Director of the Vietnam Programme at Harvard University; and representatives of the Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV).

During the reception, PM Phúc said the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership had developed practically and effectively in all fields, noting that economic trade investment and education training cooperation continue to be important motivations.

Harvard University has maintained the Vietnam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP), which helps Vietnamese leaders to exchange views with professors and experts from the US university, policy makers and entrepreneurs from leading US businesses, contributing to the building of visions and ideas for senior policy makers of the Southeast Asian nation, he said.

The PM applauded the initial successes of the FUV, expressing his hope that the working visit to Việt Nam would open a new chapter in education and training cooperation between Harvard and Việt Nam.

PM Phúc suggested Harvard and Fulbright Universities continue organising the VELP programme and offer scholarships to Vietnamese students, thus helping to develop human resources for Vietnam.

The school pledged to continue supporting and promoting projects and initiatives for education and training cooperation between the two nations, he stressed.

Elmendorf said the US and many countries had faced challenges similar to those facing Việt Nam today, therefore majors taught at the university would help Vietnam in policy making, public management, and urbanisation.