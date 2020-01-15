At the event in Vung Liem township of Vung Liem district, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi said in the run up to Tet, local authorities have visited and presented gifts worth over 7 billion VND (302,500 USD) to more than 23,500 revolution contributors.
About 26,000 Tet gift packages with the total value of over 7.5 billion VND have also reached poor and near-poor families, persons with disabilities, underprivileged children and other disadvantaged groups.
Social and charitable organizations in the province have also worked to raise donations to support disadvantaged and disaster-hit families, he noted.
The official said businesses in Vinh Long have built plans on Tet bonuses and gifts for their workers. In particular, firms based in local industrial parks are set to give bonuses worth more than 220 billion VND and Tet gifts worth over 9 billion VND to their employees. They also plan to dole out some 8.5 billion VND to cover the transportation costs for workers to travel back to their hometowns for Tet.
Speaking highly of the socio-economic development in Vinh Long, PM Phuc applauded the province’s attention to ensuring a merry Tet for workers and disadvantaged people.
The Government leader asked provincial authorities and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor to mobilize resources for building social infrastructure facilities like kindergartens, canteens and housing for laborers in industrial parks. He also requested business owners to pay more heed to their employees’ material and spiritual lives.
On this occasion, the PM handed over 100 houses for the poor in Vinh Long province.
