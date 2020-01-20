On the occasion, the Government leader attended a ceremony to inaugurate a military culture campus and the statue of Emperor Quang Trung – Nguyen Hue.

Speaking at the working session with representatives of the college, PM Phuc praised the educational institution for its achievements made through periods, saying that the school has trained hundreds of officers for the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).

The quality of training and the prestige of the school have been remarkably improved, he added.

He also spotlighted the significance of inaugurating the statue, stressing this will contribute to promoting political education and raising awareness of the school’s students to follow the example of the national hero.

The PM expressed his hope that lecturers and students of the college will pay more attention to researching and applying lessons learned from the nation’s heroes in the training and studying work.

He asked the school to better the quality of training, and combine learning and practice through renewing teaching methods in the direction of promoting learners’ activeness, dynamism and creativity.

Rector of the college Major General Nguyen Ngoc Ca said that over the past time, the school had synchronously implemented solutions to improve the quality of education and training, focusing on increasing the time for practice and night training to push the quality of physical training for its students, including those from the Cambodian army.

The school’s education and training has made important contributions to developing the commanding, managing and coaching abilities of officers at division level, he said.

After 55 years of its development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the college has overcome all difficulties and hardships to successfully fulfill all tasks assigned by the Party, State and army.

It is expected to become a key school of the army with the task of training commanders and army officers, military officers at local level, and foreign military officers, as well as high-quality human resources serving the nation’s industrialisation and modernisation cause. It also strives to become a quality scientific research centre in the South.

