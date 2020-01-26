Wedding cake: Phu The cake s are a specialty at weddings in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Have you ever been to a traditional Vietnamese wedding and happened to see a couple of small cakes wrapped in an attractive layer of green leaves? Well, everything has its own story and with the wedding season vibe in the air, today’s story is about Phu The cake – one of the symbolic specialties of Vietnamese wedding culture.

Phu The is no exception. Understanding the meaning and story behind a delicious specialty can actually help improve the taste by stimulating the imagination.

There are various tales about the cake. A legend says King Ly Anh Tong (1136 – 1175) was leading his army on the battlefield amidst a brutal war, he received a box holding a nearly decorated cake made by the Queen. The gift touched the king’s heart, so he named it Phu The (husband and wife) to honour the love of every married Vietnamese couple. Phu The cakes were created hundreds of years ago, every family was busily preparing ingredients to produce their best cakes to meet their long lists of orders.

VNA