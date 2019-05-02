Phu Quoc island welcomes over 72,500 tourists during five-day holiday

A corner of Phu Quoc island

This year’s National Reunification Day and May Day holiday lasted from April 27 to May 1.

According to the district People’s Committee, tourist attractions on the island are Vinpearl Land, Vinpearl Safari, five-star JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, Suoi Tranh tourism site, Phu Quoc night market, Phu Quoc National Park, and Ham Ninh fishing village, among others.

To ensure safety for tourists, Phu Quoc district authorities actively took measures to intensify social security and order, including stepping up inspections, closely managing ships, and strictly punishing violating vehicles.

Airlines also added more flights from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and other localities to Phu Quoc, and transportation businesses increased more ships from Rach Gia and Ha Tien ports to the island to serve rising demand for travel of tourists.

Located 46km from the mainland, Phu Quoc is famous for pristine beaches, pearl farming, fish sauce, pepper and “ruou sim”, a wine made from wild sim fruit or Rose Myrtle.

A variety of tours are provided for travellers, such as scuba diving, coral reef snorkeling, fishing and tours to traditional fish sauce making establishments, pearl farms, Ham Ninh fishing village, Phu Quoc National Park, pristine beaches and many more.

In 2018, the island welcomed more than 4 million tourists, a year-on-year rise of 36 percent.