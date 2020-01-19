Phu My Hung spring flower street crowded with visitors

By Thanh Hoa

The flower street will open until January 29 – PHOTOS: THANH HOA

A large number of visitors have rushed to the Phu My Hung spring flower street in HCMC’s District 7 to relish the beauty of a wide range of flowers and take photos.

Like in previous years, the flower street is along a road surrounding Ban Nguyet Lake (Crescent Lake).

Many people rush to the flower street from early morning

The flower street stretches 700 meters on Ton Dat Tien Street, surrounding the Crescent Lake

The flower street features rice branches, flower fields and rat statues

The flower street comprises four main parts – spring road, spring wharf, spring garden and spring contribution

The flower street includes five fields of chrysanthemum, sunflower, periwinkle, cosmos and blue salvia

Phu My Hung spring flower street has attracted a large number of visitors as it opens early

The entrance of the flower street