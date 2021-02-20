Photo exhibition reflects on urbanisation

Photo exhibition Midway by Duy Phuong records the tangled emotions that were born out of the urbanisation process in Vietnam. The exhibition records the tangled emotions born out of the urbanisation process in Vietnam, with new buildings arising from the ruin of old residential areas; someone’s hope is rising from someone else’s sadness. During the exhibit, some related photography activities will be held. The agenda features workshops about zines on March 15 (9.30am – 5.30pm) and zine making on March 16 (9.30am – 12p.m). Also on March 16, from 4pm to 5.30pm, a talk show about modern photography in Vietnam, featuring Dang Thanh Long, co-founder of Inpages – an independent publisher and art bookstore, Linh Pham, photographer, and co-founder of Matca – a gathering space for photographers and visual artists in Vietnam and Phuong. The free entrance exhibition runs until May 10. L’Espace is at 24 Trang Tien street. VNA
