Passengers stuck at airport due to flight delays

The Saigon Times Daily

Passengers have their hand luggage scanned at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The airport is overwhelmed with huge crowds of passengers ahead of Tet. – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC was overwhelmed with large crowds of passengers whose flights were delayed late yesterday, Tuoi Tre newspaper reports.

Many flights were delayed for hours due to aircraft’s late arrivals. Many tired passengers who were flying home from HCMC for the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), which begins on January 25, were seen sitting or even lying on the floor. Pre-Tet travels always peak as migrant workers in the city start their annual exodus.

In the past, when the airport was busy, the departure lounge was very noisy due to loudspeakers repeatedly making announcements of flight delays or cancellations. But now the loudspeaker system is no longer operational, so all information about flights are shown on the screens in front of the departure gates or around the departure lounge.

At 10:30 p.m., many flights from HCMC to Hue, Hanoi, Cam Ranh and Vinh of Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, and Jetstar Pacific had been delayed.

Some passengers who had anticipated such a situation brought along pillows and blankets to take a nap at the airport while waiting for their flights.

A representative of the airport said 500 more chairs had been put into service at the domestic terminal but that was not enough.

The peak travel time would be January 22, when the airport is expected to operate over 960 flights and serve nearly 150,500 passengers.