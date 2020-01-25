Party, State leader sends New Year wishes to all Vietnamese

Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng. – VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng has offered his New Year wishes to all veteran revolutionaries, incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front as well as the entire Vietnamese people in and outside the country for the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival.

In his message, Trọng highlighted the country’s great achievements in almost all fields in 2019, saying that with economic growth of over 7 per cent, Việt Nam was among countries with the highest growth in the region and around the world.

GDP reached US$266 billion and per capita income stood at $2,800. Meanwhile, the macro-economy had been kept stable and inflation under control.

“2019 is the second consecutive year that all 12 targets set by the National Assembly have been completed,” he said.

The leader also acknowledged the obvious progress in social security, healthcare, science-technology, education-training, job creation, sustainable poverty reduction, start-up movement, and construction of new-style rural areas. The country had also achieved some outstanding results in sports and improved the material and spiritual life of the people.

Trọng stressed that political security, social order and safety had been maintained, national defence and security resources continuously strengthened, external affairs and international integration expanded, contributing to creating a peaceful and stable environment for development, firmly defending the nation’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and strategic interests.

Việt Nam was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, contributing to improving the prestige, role and position of the country in the international arena, he stressed.

The Party and State leader also underlined achievements in Party and political system building, as well as in the fight against corruption and wastefulness, saying that the concerted, firm and comprehensive measures had produced significant results. The investigation and trial of many major economic and corruption cases had won the support and approval of officials, Party members and people.

He highlighted the crucial significance of 2020 as it is the last year implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress; and the year for conducting party congresses at all levels towards the 13th National Congress of the Party.

“This year, Việt Nam will mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the VFF, the 75th National Day, the 130th birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh. The country is also serving as Chair of ASEAN and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term 2020-2021,” he said.

The Party and State leader called on the whole Party, entire people and army to make greater efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, and fully tap all potential, advantages and resources, in order to strengthen the macro-economic foundation, control inflation, improve internal capacity and autonomy of the economy.

“It is necessary to focus on improving the business and investment environment, promoting faster, more sustainable and substantive growth,” he said, adding that attention should be paid to managing natural resources, protecting the environment, preventing natural disasters and adapting to climate change.

Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng meets veteran revolutionaries, current and former leaders of the Party, State, Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and overseas Vietnamese at a get-together for the traditional Lunar New Year on January 22. – VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng

He asked for special attention to be paid to strengthening defence and security; firmly maintaining independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country; maintaining political stability, social order and safety; and improving the effectiveness of diplomatic activities and international integration.

“Việt Nam will strive to successfully complete its tasks as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, thus promoting Việt Nam as a reliable partner for sustainable peace to international friends,” he said.

The Party chief emphasised the need to promote the building of the Party and political system along with the intensive implementation of the campaign on studying and following of President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle, while fighting degradation in political ideology, morality, lifestyle, “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” among Party officials and members.

He underlined that personnel work must be improved and efforts focused on making thorough preparations for the organisation of Party congresses at all levels towards the 13th National Party Congress.

“Whether we can awaken the potential and turn it into our resources for national construction and defence depends on the will of the entire Party and nation as well as of each Vietnamese,” the Party and State leader said, expressing his belief that the country would gain greater achievements in 2020. – VNS