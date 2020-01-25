Accordingly, he handed over 1,100 gifts, worth nearly VND 1.2 billion in total, to policy beneficiaries and poor households in the province.

Addressing the event, the head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organization Commission stressed that the Party and State always create favorable conditions for people to welcome a safe and happy Tet.

At the meeting

He took this occasion to ask Party organizations and authorities in Dien Bien province to pay due attention to caring for local national contributors and impoverished families.

On the same day, Chinh also visited and sent Tet greetings to troops of the Dien Bien provincial Police Department, Border Guard Command, and Military Command.

At the meetings, he urged them to heighten vigilance during Tet, closely follow regional situations, and fight crimes to contribute to maintaining local order and security, firmly protecting national border sovereignty, and helping locals welcome a festive and joyful Tet.

