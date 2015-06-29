VietMaz

Update Latest News from Vietnam

You are here: Home / Nguyen Hue University cares for martyr’s family

Nguyen Hue University cares for martyr’s family

by

PANO – The Army Officer College No.2 (Nguyen Hue University) on June 28th presented a gratitude house to the family of Martyr Nguyen Van Chau in Moi hamlet, Xuan Loc commune, Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province.

Ceremony to hand over the house to the family
Ceremony to hand over the house to the family

The house was constructed at a cost of VND 70 million of financial support. After a period of time, with the joint efforts of the local socio-political organizations, relatives and neighbours, the house has been completed and handed over to the family.

Since early 2014, Nguyen Hue University has built 14 gratitude houses worth nearly VND 1 billion, presented hundreds of gifts to wounded soldiers and martyrs’ families. The school has also been taking care of a Vietnamese heroic mother.

Translated by Huu Duong