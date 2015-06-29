Nguyen Hue University cares for martyr’s family

PANO – The Army Officer College No.2 (Nguyen Hue University) on June 28th presented a gratitude house to the family of Martyr Nguyen Van Chau in Moi hamlet, Xuan Loc commune, Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province.
The house was constructed at a cost of VND 70 million of financial support. After a period of time, with the joint efforts of the local socio-political organizations, relatives and neighbours, the house has been completed and handed over to the family.
Since early 2014, Nguyen Hue University has built 14 gratitude houses worth nearly VND 1 billion, presented hundreds of gifts to wounded soldiers and martyrs’ families. The school has also been taking care of a Vietnamese heroic mother.
Translated by Huu Duong
