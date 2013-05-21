Nguyen Hue University asked to promote troops’ firm stand

PANO – A high-ranking military delegation, led by Lieutenant-General Mai Quang Phan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, paid a working visit to Nguyen Hue University on May 20th.

At the working session, General Phan and his entourage inspected the university’s implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat’s Direction 34-CT/TW on enhancing the fight against plots and tricks, “peaceful evolution” activities in fields of ideology and culture, and the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission’s Direction 317-CT/QUTW on continuing to promote the “Learning and Following Uncle Ho’s Moral Example” campaign.

General Phan also directly checked the awareness of cadres, cadets and soldiers and listened to the university’s outcome of carrying out the two above directions.

The unit’s party committee instructed its subordinate units to enhance popularization and education to raise awareness of preventing hostile forces’ “peaceful evolution” strategy, to strictly uphold discipline, to cooperate with local authorities to grasp and manage all developments and to build a strong political foundation in the locality, as well as beef up emulation campaigns.

Concluding the working session, General Phan highly appreciated the university’s achievements, especially their creativeness in popularization and cadets’ theoretical application.

The Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics asked the university to better their implementation of both directions and build up a firm stand and raise responsibilities among soldiers.

Translated by Mai Huong