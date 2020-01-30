New York-based female comedian at Yoko Cafe

New York-based comedian Jocelyn Chia will perform at Yoko Café in HCM City on February 13. — Photo from the artist’s Facebook page

New-York based Jocelyn Chia, a lawyer turned comedian originally from Singapore, will perform at Yoko Café in HCM City on February 13.

Chia has been a professional comedian for six years.

She made her standup television debut on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live hosted by William Shatner. She has been a guest comedian on the Howard Stern Channel of Sirius XM, and a guest host on MTV.

She is a winner of the Ladies of Laughter Competition, and a finalist at the New York’s Funniest competition at Carolines.

She received the “Rising Star Award – Comedy” at the Asian American Television and Film Festival, and made her Comedy Central debut in 2018.

Chia has performed in festivals such as the Boston Comedy Festival, and the Women in Comedy Festival.

The show will begin at 8.30pm at 22A Nguyễn Thị Diệu Street in District 3. — VNS