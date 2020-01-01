New Year celebrations draw thousands of revelers to downtown HCMC

By Minh Tuan

The countdown clock tower is placed at the heart of the event – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF ORGANIZER

HCMC – Thousands of people flocked to Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in District 1, HCMC yesterday, December 31, for explosive music performances and a New Year countdown party.

The Countdown Lights 2020 show began at 10 p.m. with “The Lights” performance by choreographer and dancer Do Hai Anh. The performance was accompanied by Saigon Contemporary Ballet Dance Company’s music, nearly 40 dancers, and augmented reality technology.

It was followed by a line-up of famous artists and bands including Trong Hieu, MINH, Hoaprox, Dreams Gen, BN, Vo Ha Tram, Phan Manh Quynh, Thanh Bui and LYRICÍST dance crew.

Directed by InQ International music director Michael Choi, Countdown Lights 2020 was the first countdown event in Vietnam that featured a live band featuring renowned instrumentalists from the U.S., who have collaborated with internationally famous artists such as Selena Gomez, Macy Gray, Imagine Dragons, and David Cook.

The event also had a Billboard photo booth where visitors could create their own photos with their favorite artists and the Superfan zone right in front of the main stage for fans to come closer to their idols.

Nguyen Hue pedestrian street is crowded with revelers

Stunning firework displays

Countdown Lights 2020 attracts a large audience

Singer Vo Ha Tram performs at the event

Singer Phan Manh Quynh

Ngot band

Artist Thanh Bui (C) and more than 30 young artists perform his new song “Viet Nam Toi”