New TV shows on women and family values air during Tết

A scene in Về Nhà Ăn Tết Đi Con (Coming Home for Tết), a TV show on women, love and family values by director Quyền Lộc, is being broadcast on HCM City Television to celebrate the Lunar New Year or Tết, which begins on January 24. (Photo courtesy of the producer)

HCM CITY– Women, love and family values are the themes of new TV shows on HCM City Television that will begin to air during the Lunar New Year or Tết, which begins on January 24.

The 34-part series, Làm Rể Mười Xuân (Meet the Parents-in-Law), portrays the lives of urban youth and focuses on young married couples who face challenges in love and career.

The film’s director Võ Đình Nhật Tân shows how young women were able to redirect their life after setbacks. Traditional values in family are also highlighted.

“Key parts of the film have been rewritten during shooting to attract audiences,” said Tân.

“We decided to work on a sitcom and reality show because this is a trend among young people. We hope to lure them back from Korean productions to local television dung ring in the traditional Tết.”

Tân invited young comic actors Tường Vi, Lê Nam and Tuyền Mập to play leading roles. “I wanted my characters’ lives to be realistic stories.”

In the show, Đợi Mai (Waiting Mai), a production by young director Nguyễn Đỗ Khoa, the theme of fatherly love is featured.

The film is about a single father and his 16-year journey to find his daughter Mai who was lost during a Tết holiday.

“I hope audiences will forget bad things and live in a new year of happier and luckier things after watching,” said actor Quốc Cường, who plays a leading role in Đợi Mai.

As a father, Cường is experienced as a performer.

Đợi Mai was filmed in a studio with sound and light effects.

In a new show directed by Quyền Lộc, women and their hardships they face today are featured.

The film, Về Nhà Ăn Tết Đi Con (Coming Home for Tết), features urban young women and their careers. It focuses on a young primary teacher, named Hòa, her new life and work in a remote village.

The woman finds confidence after providing training to poor students.

“I love this movie and my role. I can learn about different experiences and feel more confident and powerful to fight my own problems,” said singer and actress Cao Mỹ Kim, who plays Hòa.

According to a representative of HCM City Television, more priority has been given to produce new works about social issues, particularly feminism and gender equality.

The TV shows will be broadcast every Monday to Friday on HTV7 and HTV9. — VNS