|One of the distressed fishermen receives healthcare from military medical personnel on DK1/10 platform.
Earlier, trawler KG 91663TS, captained by Nguyen Son Lam, approached DK1/10 platform to call for help because two fishermen on board were injured due to an accident while fishing at sea.
Accordingly, fisherman Tran Van Mien, 42 years old, and his peer Cao Van Trieu, 27 years old, both from Rach Gia city, Kien Giang province, had their left leg and left forearm broken respectively, causing heavy bleeding.
Right after receiving the patients, the platform’s medical team urgently treated the two distressed fishermen. They are now recovering from the injuries.
Translated by Minh Anh
