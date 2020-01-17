NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan reviews the guards-of-honor.

At the meeting, Senior Colonel Le My Danh, the unit’s Commander, reported on the unit’s outstanding achievements in implementing military-defense tasks last year and key tasks during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

NA Chairwoman Ngan praised the unit’s task accomplishments, especially in building the whole people’s defense posture, strong defensive areas, consolidating personnel, and organization work with high combat strength, defeating schemes and acts of sabotage of hostile forces, actively carrying out mass mobilization work, assisting locals in hunger elimination and poverty reduction, building new-style rural areas, and effectively conducting gratitude activities and external defense relations.

The top legislator asked the provincial armed forces to continue embracing and implementing the Party’s revolutions and directives on military-defense work, keep a close watch on regional situations, thoroughly grasp troops’ thoughts, and complete all assignments. She also hoped that the troops will team up with local Party Committees and authorities to boost the care for national contributors and poor people, especially those from ethnic minorities during Tet.

On the occasion, the NA Chairwoman presented Tet gifts to the troops and wished the provincial armed forces more success in the New Year.

On the same day, NA Deputy Chairman Do Ba Ty and his entourage visited the Military Region 5 Command.

At the reception

Having been briefed on the region’s task performance last year and missions for this year, Ty hailed their good outcomes and reminded them to fulfill their military-defense tasks. Troops were requested to heighten revolutionary vigilance, strictly observe combat readiness regulations, give advice to higher levels to address problems that might arise in time, make preparations for training and reality-based exercises and for all-level Party congresses, and ensure a happy, safe, and economical Tet for troops.

Translated by Mai Huong