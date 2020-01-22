Muong Thanh Luxury Quang Ninh wins ASEAN Mice Venue Award 2020

Muong Thanh Luxury Quang Ninh hotel receiving the ASEAN MICE Venue Award

ATF is included in the Southeast Asian Tourism Forum with the message “Together Towards a Next Generation of Travel”. In addition to the given awards, the ceremony, which took place in the afternoon of January 16, also focused on discussions, exchanges, and promotion of the tourism of each regional country.

ATF also means to accelerate the ASEAN to become a new global tourism hotspot. The annual event also saw the attendance of high-level representatives of the tourism industries from countries including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With its long experience in hospitality, Muong Thanh Luxury Quang Ninh has welcomed and held many large conferences of both domestic and international scale such as the Vietnam’s Annual Respiratory Science Conference, the “Investment Promotion – Van Don Special Economic Zone” workshop, the “Publishing the competitive indexes within the ambit of departments and offices” conference, as well as the International Conference on Gender and Resettlement, among others.

Previously, Muong Thanh Luxury Quang Ninh received many prizes for its conference rooms. With the new ASEAN MICE Venue Award, Muong Thanh Luxury Quang Ninh has raised the image of the Muong Thanh brand and the local hospitality industry one notch higher.

Muong Thanh Luxury Quang Ninh is located at a favourable destination in the Bai Chay-Halong tourism area, and offers about 508 5-star rooms and a 1,200-people-capacity restaurant. Moreover, the facility also has five rooms to organise events and conferences with top-of-the-line audiovisual systems.

The hotel is also opposite to the largest entertainment complex in the north – Sun World Halong Park. Thanks to that, customers could easily travel to Sun World Park, Quang Ninh Museum, and other tourism sites.

Being a hospitality company dealing in sustainable development, Muong Thanh Group recently set a new record in Indochina by owning nearly 60 hotels and 3-5-star projects.