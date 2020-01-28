|
|More traffic cops mobilized to patrol roads as fatalities surge
|
|Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020,17:09 (GMT+7)
|
|
|
- The simple mistakes that led to road fatalities in SA this year
- Low number of challans: 23 traffic cops get show-cause notice in Chandigarh
- KDMC wants traffic post removed for road project; cops demand plot
- Traffic management plan for road work zones
- Prince: Cops Interested in Possible Fatal Drug Mix
- What changes does the law on road transport put into place?
- Illegal parking on main roads irks Chennai’s T. Nagar residents
- Vietnam’s Quy Nhon to deploy 300 cops to safeguard weekend marathon
- Defiant cops vow flash their headlights to warn drivers about hidden speed cameras in order to choke government revenue in fight for pay rise
- Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on Saturday