Ministry asks hospitals to ensure medical services during Tết

Patients receive treatment at General Hospital in Cần Thơ Province. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has set up measures to ensure all emergencies are treated in good time during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Health facilities are not allowed to refuse medical services to patients needing emergency care during Tết, according to the ministry.

The ministry also asked health units to ensure doctors and other medical staff are on duty for 24 hours a day and that sufficient supplies of medicine and equipment are available during the holiday.

The moves aim to ensure emergency cases, traffic accident victims and emergency births are given due care during the holiday.

If patients need to be moved to central specialised hospitals, hospitals and health clinics in localities must give initial emergency treatment and give full explanations to the patients and their families.

Leaders of hospitals, specialised doctors and doctors associated with hotlines, as well as security guards, should be on round-the-clock duty during the holiday. The names of the health staff on duty must be publicised on the information board of the hospital.

The instructions also highlighted the need for health services to remain vigilant against possible epidemics such as dengue fever, influenza A, hand, foot and mouth disease, measles and rubella.

All hospitals, central and local pharmacy companies have to prepare enough medicine for a possible rise in pharmaceutical demand, while affordable pricing and quality also must be ensured.

The units should prepare plans to store fluids and chemicals and mobilise hospital beds, emergency vehicles and medical aid to guarantee emergency treatment and isolation of patients per current regulations.

All health services were banned from selling fake, out of date and low-quality medicine and warned against increasing medical costs during the holiday.

A number of pharmacies that will remain open 24 hours a day during Tết will have their addresses announced widely.

The ministry also asked health staff to pay attention to patients in hospitals during Tết, especially those from poor and disadvantaged communities. — VNS