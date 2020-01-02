Military Zone 3’s soldiers help people clean up the environment

PANO – The scientific, technical and environmental sector under Military Zone 3 has reviewed its operations this year and worked out plans for next year.

This year, Military Zone 3 has successfully accomplished scientific research at the ministerial level on improving the qualifications of local military staff and officers to meet requirements of the new situation. Military Zone No 3 has also taken over 5 research projects in the medical and pharmaceutical area and in military arts at the military zone level.

Army units of the Military Zone have also published dozens of books on the history of the local armed forces and military history. The sector has also taken part in assessing environment impacts and waste disposal methods in the areas where 3 military units are stationed.

Military zone 3 has also cooperated with the Vietnam History Institute to hold a conference to review all activities of the military history and military activities during war time of cities and provinces.

Translated by Duy Minh