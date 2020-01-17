Delegates posing for a joint photo

The meeting was chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defense Minister, and Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, Deputy Minister of Public Security. It was also attended by high-ranking officers of the two ministries.

Reports delivered at the event highlighted that, last year, the two ministries implemented the decree, signed by the Prime Minister on September 5, 2019 in an intensive and effective manner.

Accordingly, military and public security forces actively and proactively teamed up together to ensure absolute safety on special occasions of the country and complicated issues, strengthen national defense and security work, and maintain social order and security for the development of socio-economy and external affairs.

The delegates also pointed out shortcomings and discussed ways to fix them as well.

In his speech, General Giang highly appreciated the cooperation between the two ministries over the past year, adding that they should continue working together to maintain political security and social order, fight plots and sabotage acts of hostile forces, organize a warm Lunar New Year festival for troops and local needy people, and make preparations for future events of the Party and State.

Meanwhile, General Quang valued the delegates’ proposals and opinions at the meeting. He wanted the two forces to reach total consensus in carrying out their joint tasks.

In the coming time, the two sides will continuously pay due attention to major political missions, with a focus on boosting information dissemination, joining hands in search and rescue, ensuring social order, and firmly safeguarding the national sovereignty over border, seas, and islands.

Translated by Van Hieu