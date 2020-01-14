Market share of Vsmart sees soar

The market share of Vsmart has been soaring in the last months of 2019

According to statistics published by market research firm GfK, as of November 2019, the market share of Vsmart reached a record high. According to a source of ICTnews, the success came as a result of Vinsmart discounting the Live model by 50 per cent, causing overdemand. The Thegioididong.com chain also reported running out of two othermodels of Vsmart.

Vsmart’s Live smartphone officially debuted in August 2019. After three months, the price decreased from VND6.99 million ($303) to VND3.49 million ($151) for the version with 4GB RAM and VND3.79 million ($164) for the 6GB version.

With the Live flying off the shelves, while other models also reported high demand, Vsmart’s market share increased to 6 per cent from 2-3 per cent.

In November, the market share of Apple in Vietnam also increased to 9.6 per cent thanks to the launch of iPhone 11. Between July and October, the market share of this smartphone brand plunged to 6.4, 6.3, 5.6, and 6.1 per cent, respectively. Increasing the market share to 9.6 per cent in November made Apple rank third in the smartphone market in Vietnam.

Vsmart introduced the Vmessage and Vcall services which allow Vsmart users to send texts and make calls for free.

To use Vmessage/Vcall, after the latest software update, users also need a VinID account and a Wi-Fi connection or mobile network, similar to iMessage or FaceTime.

VinSmart has recently announced a co-operation agreement with Google to develop smart TVs under the Vsmart brand with Google features.

Along with that, images of Vsmart smart home devices have been shared on a Facebook group, including a smart switch and a hub connecting smart home devices, as well as a screen showing temperature and humidity levels. The devices seem to be in a completed form, ready for the market.

Back to the report, Vivo also reported an impressive increase to 7.6 per cent, the highest increase within 12 months, to stand at fifth position in November.

The market share of Samsung and Oppo had light decreases, but still maintain the two highest positions.