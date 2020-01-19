Market forecast to improve before Tet

A staff monitors share prices at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Company in HCMC. The VN-Index is expected to increase toward the resistance range of 985-990 points in the remaining sessions before Tet – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – Having successfully getting through the resistance zone of 969-972 points, the VN-Index is expected to continually increase toward the resistance range of 985-990 points in the sessions before the Lunar New Year, or Tet, said Tran Xuan Bach at the macro and market research department of Bao Viet Securities Company.

The market may also experience volatility and corrections in its uptrend.

Therefore, the security firm advised investors to consider raising stock exposure at market’s corrections in upcoming sessions. Those with high stock exposure should consider selling stocks in the support zone of around 980 points.

Rong Viet Securities Corporation shared the view, stating in a report that the local market may slightly fluctuate in last sessions before Tet. Nevertheless, the market may remain stable with low liquidity as the holiday is coming.

Both the VN-Index and the HNX-Index increased last week. The VN-Index gained 10.42 points to 978.96 points, and the HNX-Index, 1.66 points to 103.88 points.