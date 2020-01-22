Main index closes lunar year up

The Saigon Times Daily

Investors chat in front of an electronic board displaying share prices at Maybank Kim Eng Securities Company. The VN-Index rose more than five points in the last session of the old lunar year – PHOTO: THANH HOA

HCMC – The VN-Index rose for the second consecutive session today, ending the Year of the Pig up 5.09 points, or 0.52%, over the session yesterday at 991.46 points.

Market breadth was positive with 231 gainers and only 95 decliners.

There were over 152.3 million shares worth VND3.6 trillion changing hands, equivalent in both volume and value over the previous session. In block deals, 23.4 million shares were traded with a total value of over VND1 trillion.

Among the large-cap stocks, housing developer VHM increased 2.17% at VND89,400 and lender BID added 2.78% at VND55,500. Meanwhile, bank stock VCB edged down 0.64% at VND93,400.

Consumer goods firm MSN made the biggest loss of over 2% at VND53,400.

Steelmaker HPG led the market by liquidity with more than 8.9 million shares traded, followed by lender STB with seven million shares.

On the northern bourse, the HNX-Index added 0.69 point, or 0.65%, at 106.28 points. Trading volume dropped 8% against the previous session at 24.87 million shares and value fell 12% at VND238 million.