In Australia, molasses are used as a feed supplement that farmers rely on to sustain their livestock during dry periods.

Molasses are used as a feed supplement in drought-affected regions in Australia. (Photo courtesy of the Thanh Thanh Cong Trading Joint Stock Company)

Due to a local shortage, Australia has had to turn internationally for supply.

Last year, TTC Trading exported 750 tons of molasses to Australia.

Molasses is a by-product of the sugar industry, the final product after sugarcane is refined into sugar.

In general, 100 tons of sugarcane will yield 10-11 tons of sugar and 3-4 tons of molasses.

The exports of molasses to Australia marked a successful first step in its road-map to export by-products and after-sugar products to international markets, the company said.

