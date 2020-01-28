Khanh Hoa’s tour firms stop receiving Chinese tourists

By Minh Duy

A local airport’s notice board requests passengers to stop for body temperature checks. Most tour firms in Khanh Hoa Province have temporarily stopped receiving Chinese tourists amid mounting concern over the coronavirus spread – PHOTO: VOV

HCMC – Most travel firms specializing in serving Chinese tourists in Khanh Hoa Province have stopped receiving such visitors from today, January 28, the fourth day of the Lunar New Year, amid concern over China’s coronavirus spread.

The decision was made after their Chinese business partners canceled tours to Vietnam from January 28 to abide by the Chinese government’s travel ban to contain the coronavirus spread.

The local tour operators currently focus on serving Chinese visitors who had arrived in the central coastal province earlier. These visitors will return to China by the end of the month, according to Khanh Hoa’s Department of Tourism.

Most of the international tourists to Khanh Hoa come from China. The provincial tourism authority had yet to release any statement related to impacts of the new coronavirus strain as well as of the Chinese travel ban on the local tourism industry, but forecast the volume of tourists to the coastal province to sharply decline.

The department’s data showed that 56,000 international tourists visited Khanh Hoa from January 23 to 26 (from the 29th of the final lunar month to the second day of the lunar new year), including 29,000 tourist arrivals from China.

Some local travel companies told The Saigon Times on January 27 that they had received notices on tour adjustment from some Chinese provinces and cities. In particular, Hangzhou City requested that outbound tours, whose contracts were signed and payments were made, and were scheduled to depart prior to January 27, would be carried out as agreed upon. However, those departing after 12 a.m. on January 28 would be suspended.

In related news, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism on January 26 issued a second official dispatch on measures to prevent and fight against pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

Similar to the first one released on January 23, the national tourism authority ordered tour operators in the country to avoid taking Vietnamese tourists to disease-hit localities in China.

Besides, they must request international visitors to Vietnam to be cooperative in the prevention of the disease and must team up with relevant agencies to monitor tourists who might develop symptoms of the disease as regulated by the Ministry of Health.