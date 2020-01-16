Japan-invested five-star resort to attract Vietnamese families

By Nhan Tam

Akihiko Takase, general manager of Hotel Mikazuki Group’s Overseas Division, introduces the Danang-Mikazuki complex at the opening ceremony of Nami Japanese restaurant in Danang City on January 14 – PHOTO: NHAN TAM

DANANG – Scheduled to open in mid-2021, the US$100-million Danang-Mikazuki Japanese Resort & Spa is expected to mainly serve Vietnamese guests, projected at 60% of the total.

This was revealed by a representative of Japan’s Hotel Mikazuki Group at the opening ceremony of Nami Japanese restaurant as part of the Danang-Mikazuki project in the central city on January 14.

Akihiko Takase, general manager of Hotel Mikazuki Group’s Overseas Division, said the project’s main hotel will be opened in April 2021, with 294 bedrooms out of 500 rooms in total. A hot spring park and an ecogarden will be put into operation in June 2020. These facilities will serve Vietnamese guests, focusing on families.

“We offer the Omotenashi, the Japanese hospitality service, to everyone, from young people to the elderly as well as private and group tourists,” said Akihiko Takase, adding that the group aims to build a tourist complex, including a five-star hotel, which will be a “place for spreading Japanese culture.”

As the largest Japanese project in Danang City in terms of invested capital, the Danang-Mikazuki project covers 13 hectares, including the beach.

Work on the project started in late March last year under a joint venture called Xuan Thieu Tourism Investment Joint Stock Company. In April 2019, Mikazuki successfully obtained a 9 billion yen (US$82 million) bank loan.

The project, funded by Mikazuki, was delayed for many years. The Japanese investor easily picked it up for renovation and recently opened its villas last July.

In addition to this resort project, Hotel Mikazuki Group aims to pour an additional US$50 million into building a shopping and entertainment street next to the project on Xuan Thieu Beach, Danang Bay.

The group has asked the city’s government to approve the conversion of its land-use purpose on the 5,000-square-meter plot of land and to offer support with waste management.

Hotel Mikazuki Group operates five resorts in Japan, with a total of more than 1,100 rooms. The company will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2021.