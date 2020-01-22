International friends enjoy Vietnamese Tet experience

|International guests who are representatives of consulates general, embassies are invited to participate in activities reenacting Vietnamese Tet holiday such as wrapping chung cake, playing folk games. The programme’s organisers said this aims to introduce and promote the traditional culture of Vietnam to international friends (Photo: VNA)
|International guests are extremely excited to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine with many unique and strange delicacies. This is an interesting experience for both homeowners and guests on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2020 (Photo: VNA)
|Mr. and Mrs. Paolo Lemma, Director of Italian Trade Commission in Ho Chi Minh City (center) attend Spring party (Photo: VNA)
|Mary Tarnowka, former US Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, learns to wrap Chung cake (Photo: VNA)
|Ms. Delphin Rousselet, Director of EU – Vietnam Business Network (2nd from the right), learns to wrap Chung cake (Photo: VNA)
|(Photo: VNA)
|Participating guests enjoy writing calligraphy (Photo: VNA)
|(Photo: VNA)
|Guests enjoy Vietnamese delicacies (Photo: VNA)
|Playing folk games (Photo: VNA)
|…and enjoying love-duet singing performance (Photo: VNA)
|Guests are treated to traditional Tet dishes (Photo: VNA)
|(Photo: VNA)
