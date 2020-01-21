House fire kills five in HCMC

The Saigon Times Daily

Local residents and competent forces seen at the scene of the fire, which broke out in HCMC’s District 9 on January 21 – PHOTO: THANH NIEN

HCMC – Five people have been killed in a house fire early this morning, January 21 (the 27th of the 12th lunar month) in HCMC’s District 9, the local media reported.

The district’s Fire Fighting and Prevention Division was informed of the blaze at 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene of the incident, the flames had swept through a house located in the No.567 alley in Do Xuan Hop Street, Phuoc Long B Ward.

The force struggled to put out the fire as the 40-square-meter house was far away in the dead-end alley.

At the time of the fire, there were five family members in the house, including a mother, her three children and her daughter-in-law. The five victims could not escape and finally lost their lives.

As of 7 a.m. on the same day, local police were still working at the scene and inspecting the cause of the fire.