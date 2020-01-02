Hoi An says no to greenhouse vegetable farms

By Nhan Tam

A foreign tourist tries out farming at the Tra Que vegetable village in Hoi An City on January 1, 2020. PHOTO: NHAN TAM

DANANG – Tra Que vegetable village, in particular, and farms around Hoi An City in the central province of Quang Nam, in general, will apply organic farming methods as well as advanced technology for growing vegetables without using greenhouses.

This will help the areas become eco-tourism sites, and close to nature, said Tran Anh, Party Secretary of Hoi An City at the opening ceremony of the Tra Que vegetable village tourist site on the first day of 2020.

“I do not want to turn Hoi An into a second Dalat whose scenic views are blocked by greenhouses,” said Tran Anh. He added that the opening of the tourist site meant that the city would make further investments to help farmers earn higher incomes from agriculture and tourism activities as well as increase the ecological experience for visitors to the vegetable village, which marks a shift towards professionalism and sustainability.

“Therefore, the conservation and promotion of the values of Tra Que vegetable village is very necessary so that it benefits the local community. We want to take advantage of tourism development to preserve the traditional craft village,” said Anh.

Truong Thi Ngoc Cam, director of the Center of Hoi An Culture – Sports and Radio – Television, which has been assigned to manage Tra Que vegetable village, said that along with tourism development in Hoi An, the reputation of Tra Que vegetables is climbing higher and higher. Farm produce from the village has made its way to meals nationwide, Cam said.

Many travel companies have organized tours to the villages, creating opportunities for foreign guests to gain farming experience, Cam said.

“However, the village’s potential has not been tapped much yet. The tours are irregular and lack connectivity with locals. Moreover, it is highly risky that tourism is destroying the ecology here. More hostels without master zoning and unprofessional tours are examples,” Cam added.

“In 2020, tourism activities in the vegetable village will be conducted more professionally, helping attract more tourists,” Cam said.

Specifically, for a price of VND35,000/ticket/person, visitors will be able to witness the age-old vegetable cultivation.