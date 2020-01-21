The event is part of the activities prior to and in preparation for the Vietnam-Cambodia border friendship exchange in 2019.

Accordingly, more than 750 Cambodian people in the provinces of Kandal and Takeo, as well as nearly 300 Vietnamese people in An Phu and Tinh Bien districts, An Giang province received free health check-ups, medical consultation, medicines, and gifts from the delegation.

Doctors providing free health check-ups to needy people

Troops of An Giang Border Guard Command presenting gifts to local people

Over the past years, Cambodian people living in border areas have faced many health problems and most of them had to go to Vietnam for treatment. In the first six months of this year, the provincial hospitals have provided medical examinations and treatment for 3,276 Cambodian people.

Translated by Song Anh