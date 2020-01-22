HEINEKEN Vietnam brings a warm spring to people in need

Jacco van der Linden addressing the Larue – Warm Spring programme in Danang

Last week, HEINEKEN Vietnam, one of the leading brewers of popular brands such as Heineken®, Tiger, Amstel, Larue, and Strongbow, brought its annual Larue – Warm Spring 2020 programme to Danang.

Warm Spring 2020, a community support initiative from HEINEKEN Vietnam, absolutely aims to deliver a total of 4,800 gifts valued at over VND1.6 billion ($69,000) to needy families in 28 locations across the country. Each family will receive a set of Lunar New Year gifts that include cash and daily necessities.

The programme started from Cho Gao district of Tien Giang province, before continuing to the country’s major cities as well as locations such as Binh Thuan, Quang Ngai, An Giang, Haiphong, Dong Nai, Thanh Hoa, Long An, and many more, and is now heading to Ho Chi Minh City.

The Warm Spring programme delivered a total of 4,800 gifts to people in need

Lunar New Year gifts handed out to families

This is the ninth year that HEINEKEN Vietnam has carried out its Warm Spring initiative so as to try to bring some festive joy to underprivileged families for the Lunar New Year festivities.

With strong support from the company’s employees and its business partners, HEINEKEN Vietnam has donated more than VND9.6 billion ($417,000) since starting the programme; while its employees and business partners have donated an additional VND2 billion ($87,000) and put in close to 11,000 voluntary hours to support local communities.

Jacco van der Linden, managing director at HEINEKEN Vietnam, said, “People are at the heart of what we do and we believe everyone should be able to celebrate this time of year. Our annual Warm Spring is one of the favourite programmes on our annual calendar as it brings joy to people who need it at a very special time of year.”

Van der Linden added that the company is proud that both employees and business partners feel the same way, actively donating money and volunteering their time to support the cause. “With their support, we hope that we can help create a warm atmosphere and make a difference for people to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.”

HEINEKEN Vietnam’s programmes aim to spread joy and make a difference

Over the last 29 years in the country, HEINEKEN Vietnam has repeatedly been recognised as one of leading sustainable businesses that care for people, planet, and prosperity. The company’s sustainability strategy has put its focuses on six key areas which support eight out of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: advocating responsible drinking, promoting health and safety, water protection, CO2 reduction, community support, and sustainable sourcing.