Heineken responds to taxman’s comments

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC – Heineken APAC on January 14 responded to the comments of the General Department of Taxation regarding its conclusions and decisions on the capital transfer deal of Heineken Hanoi, which have been reported by the local media.

“Heineken made full payment of the tax demand promptly after a valid assessment was issued by the Vietnam tax authority. Despite making full payment in line with the tax assessment, Heineken APAC does not agree with the basis on which this assessment was issued and has therefore initiated proceedings under the terms of the Vietnam-Singapore Double Taxation Treaty to seek clarification of this decision,” a spokesman from Heineken APAC noted in a statement.

Heineken is committed to doing business with integrity and with respect for the laws and regulations of the countries where the firm operates, it stressed.

Earlier, the inspectors of the General Department of Taxation noted that Heineken Vietnam Brewery had paid VND917.2 billion, or US$39.7 million, in back taxes and fines for a 2018 transaction in late 2019, the local media reported.

At the end of 2018, Singapore-based Heineken Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd signed an agreement valued at VND4.8 trillion to transfer its entire stake in its Heineken Vietnam Brewery-Hanoi to Heineken Vietnam Brewery.

The tax payable on the deal was VND823 billion, but Heineken Asia Pacific wrote to the Hanoi Tax Department, proposing reducing the tax in line with the double taxation agreement signed by Vietnam and Singapore. As such, the firm had yet to complete the tax payment when it was audited.

However, according to the General Department of Taxation, Heineken would have been expected to pay the tax anyway as the real estate value of the deal was over 50% of the assets involved, in line with the Vietnam-Singapore Double Taxation Treaty and Civil Code.