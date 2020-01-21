HCMC to display fireworks at seven sites on Lunar New Year’s Day

The Saigon Times Daily

HCMC will organize seven fireworks displays at low and high altitudes to celebrate Tet – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – HCMC will display fireworks at seven locations on Lunar New Year’s Day.

Fireworks will be displayed at high altitude at two downtown sites — Thu Thiem in District 2 and Vinhomes Central Park in Binh Thanh District.

Low-altitude fireworks shows will take place at Dam Sen Park in District 11, History and Ethnic Culture Park in District 9, Ben Duoc Memorial Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District, Can Gio stadium in Can Gio District, and the administrative quarter of Nha Be District.

The 15-minute fireworks displays will begin at 12 a.m. on the first day of the Year of the Rat, or January 25.

The fireworks shows are organized by the HCMC Command in coordination with the Department of Transport, the Department of Culture and Sports, and police.

To ring in the Lunar New Year, or Tet, the city will also organize many other cultural activities such as spring flower festivals at Tao Dan Park and in Phu My Hung urban area, Tet flower markets at September 23 Park, Gia Dinh Park, Le Van Tam Park, and Binh Dong Wharf, a tet cake (sticky rice cake stuffed with mung beans and pork) festival at History and Ethnic Culture Park, and a book fair and a flower street on Nguyen Hue pedestrian street.