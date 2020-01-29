HCMC sees a run on face masks amid coronavirus scare

By My Huyen and Thanh Hoa

Tet revelers wearing face masks take a group photo in District 1, HCMC – PHOTOS: THANH HOA

HCMC – The accelerating spread of coronavirus infections worldwide and repeated warnings about human-to-human transmission of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus have prompted residents in HCMC, mainly young people, to wear face masks while taking to the street and enjoying the Tet holiday.

The Ministry of Health has pointed out some symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus, including runny nose, coughing, sore throat, headache and fever. No vaccine against the virus is available yet.

Currently, up to 35 suspected cases in Vietnam are being isolated and monitored.

Visitors take a rest at an office building in HCMC’s District 1. They wear face masks to protect themselves from the Wuhan coronavirus

Tet revelers wearing face masks walk on Nguyen Hue Flower Street