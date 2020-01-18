At a reception for visiting President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) Fernando Gonzalez Llort on April 13, Permanent Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tat Thanh Cang thanked the Cuban people for their support for Vietnam during the past struggle for national independence.

He stated Ho Chi Minh City would spare no effort to foster Vietnam – Cuba traditional friendship.

Permanent Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tat Thanh Cang (R) receives President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP) Fernando Gonzalez Llort

He congratulated Cuba on its recent socio-economic progress, saying he admired the country’s significant achievements in bio-research, health and education despite difficulties from trade embargo.

For his part, Fernando Gonzalez Llort highlighted the recent visit to Cuba by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, saying it asserted a strong determination to boost bilateral ties and laid a foundation for further engagements between the two Parties and peoples.

Expressing his impression on the dynamic development of Vietnam’s southern hub, the ICAP President affirmed the institute’s willingness to further its joint work with HCM City and commitment to cementing Vietnam – Cuba relations.

Source: VNA