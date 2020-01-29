At the press conference

This was announced at a press conference held on October 18 by the Center for Arts Performance and Organization, under the Agency of the Performing Arts of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Toyota Vietnam Company.

The concert will feature performances by the UK’s Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra (RPCO) under the direction of conductor Anthony Weeden, and with the participation of violinist David Juritz, and pianist Luu Hong Quang.

Speaking at the press conference, Do Thu Hoang, the Deputy General Director of the Toyota Vietnam Company, said that, the previous 19 concerts attracted nearly 10,000 audiences and various famous orchestras from the UK, Poland and Hungary.

Hoang added that such a concert has promoted cultural exchanges and popularized classical music with Asian music lovers. Furthermore, nearly USD 9.3 million in ticket sales proceeds has been raised for charitable activities since 2009. The proceeds from past concerts hosted by Vietnam has gone to the Toyota scholarships supporting young Vietnamese musical talents. So far, 730 scholarships have been granted.

Vietnam is among the six host countries of the 2017 Toyota Classics, scheduled to take place from October 10 to November 4. Other host countries are Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, and Malaysia.

Translated by Chung Anh